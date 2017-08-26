Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Bennett Village Terrace, according to spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Police responded to the call shorty before 1:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting, according to detectives.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV