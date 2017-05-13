Man Shot in Black Rock

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Northwest district officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of East Street around 10 p.m.

Detectives say a 26-year-old man was shot. He was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police had the nearby intersection of Niagara Street and Grace Street blocked off late Friday night and early Saturday morning while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV