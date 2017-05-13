Man Shot in Black Rock, Car Crash Follows

The location (at a different time of day) of the East Street shooting overnight Friday that led to a crash in Kenmore. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in the city's Black Rock neighborhood, which they say led to an accident in Kenmore on Elmwood Ave.

Northwest district officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of East Street in Buffalo around 10 p.m.

Detectives say a 26-year-old man was shot. He was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a private vehicle.

The Village of Kenmore Police Chief said the female driver of this vehicle was trying to take the victim to Kenmore Mercy, but then crashed the car on Elmwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m., which caused part of the street near West Girard to be shut down to traffic Friday night.

The driver hit another car, then lost control and crashed, Kenmore Police say. Buffalo Police were then called to the scene after Kenmore officers realized the victim was coming from a shooting that had happened in Buffalo.

Additional details on the crash have not yet been provided.

Police say the injuries to the shooting victim are not life-threatening and no arrests have been made.

They also ask that anyone with information on the East Street shooting text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

