Man shot during apparent attempted robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say one man is in critical condition after he was shot just before 1:40 a.m. near Niagara and Grace Streets Saturday.

The 26-year-old Buffalo man was shot during what appeared to be an attempted robbery, police said.

The man was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) where he is in critical condition. The man's name has not been released.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

