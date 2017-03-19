Man seriously injured in E. Ferry shooting

Buffalo Police respond to a reported shooting at the Big Boys Food Market on East Ferry Street Sunday. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One man was seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in a shooting in the 1100 block of East Ferry Street, near Goodyear Ave, police say.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. Detectives say a man was shot outside after the suspect chased him. The victim's injuries appeared serious.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified.

Buffalo police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

