Man pleads guilty to posing as police officer

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- A Cheektowaga man pleaded guilty Wednesday to posing as a police officer in October.

26-year-old Corey Shepard of Cheektowaga called 911 in October to report an erratic driver, saying he was an off-duty police officer heading home from his shift in Buffalo.

Cheektowaga Police responded and pulled over the erratic driver. Shepard joined the Cheektowaga Police officer who performed the stop and can be seen from patrol car video wearing a clearly marked police uniform. Shepard claimed he was assigned to Buffalo Psychiatric Police.

When Cheektowaga Police later searched Shepard's home, they found the defendant owned not only police uniforms, but also a bullet-proof vest, fake police identifications from the Office of Mental Health and Canisius College, a BPD parking ticket book and other law-enforcement type items.

In addition to this incident, Shepard also admitted to presenting himself as a police officer while working security at a local drug store.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second-degree Attempted Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument, two counts of second-degree Criminal Impersonation, second-degree Menacing and fifth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Shepard faces a maximum of 8 years in prison and will be sentenced April 6th.

