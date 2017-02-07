Man pleads guilty in railroad tracks crash

(Photo: KVUE)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a crash that left two of his passengers with fractured spines in June of 2016.

21-year-old Brian Lee pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault Tuesday.

Police say he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of twice the legal limit when his car flipped over on Broadway and Ogden last year, coming to a rest on the railroad tracks.

Lee is facing up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced in April.

