Man pleads guilty in railroad tracks crash

February 08, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to a crash that left two of his passengers with fractured spines in June of 2016. 

21-year-old Brian Lee pleaded guilty to Vehicular Assault Tuesday. 

Police say he had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of twice the legal limit when his car flipped over on Broadway and Ogden last year, coming to a rest on the railroad tracks. 

Lee is facing up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced in April. 

