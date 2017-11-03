Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run near airport

BUFFALO, NY — A Williamsville man has pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run accident that killed a woman near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.

Lawrence Penna, 68, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth F. Case on Friday.

Penna was driving to the airport to pick up a family member when his car collided with another vehicle carrying four women from Minnesota who flew into Buffalo to attend a religious conference, according to the District Attorney's Office. The crash caused the vehicle carrying the women to flip over. Daisy Josiah, 53, was killed. Two other women were injured.

Penna drove left the scene to pick up his family member and did not return. NFTA Police later found him at his home. Penna admitted to being involved in the collision and said he saw the other car flip.

If he would have remained on the scene, he would not have faced any criminal charges, according to the DA's Office. Now Penna could face a maximum of 7 years in prison when he is sentenced on Feb. 9.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV