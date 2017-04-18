Viewer Photo: Anthony Carella (Photo: Viewer Photo: Anthony Carella)

LEWISTON, N.Y. -- A person working with construction equipment was killed Tuesday afternoon in front of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, a Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 spokesperson said.

The incident happened at about 1:50 p.m. St. Peter's church is located on Center Street.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene, and it is under investigation by Lewiston Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

