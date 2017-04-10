Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. -- Cattaraugus County Sheriff Officials say an 89-year-old man was killed in a crash outside of Ellicottville over the weekend.

Capt. Shawn Gregory said they responded at about 5:15 a.m. to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 219 and Lindberg Road to a multiple vehicle accident.

89-year-old Charles West, from Niagara Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2009 Ford Pickup collided with a 2008 Honda passenger car being driven by 19-year-old Ryan M. Holmes, from Henrietta.

Gregory said the crash is still under investigation, but charges are pending against Holmes as it's not believed he was in his lane at the time of the accident.

A third vehicle was involved as a witness, Gregory said. Officials are also waiting on the results of drug tests.

Holmes was taken by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

