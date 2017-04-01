Man killed in Chautauqua County fire

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

KENNEDY, N.Y. -- Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies say a man died in a fire Saturday morning on Sprague Hill Road.

Fire department first responders arrived on the scene in the area of 3967 Sprague Hill Road at about 9:38 a.m.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found William Caldwell, 60, inside the home. He was taken to Women's Christian Association Hospital (WCA) in Jamestown where he was pronounced dead.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team has determined the fire originated in the house's heating furnace.

The Kennedy Fire Department was the main responding agency and was assisted by the Ellington, Gerry, Randolph, Fluvanna, Frewsberg and Kiantone fire departments.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV