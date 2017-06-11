Man in critical condition after ATV accident in Sanborn

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

SANBORN, NY - A man is in critical condition after an all-terrain-vehicle accident in Sanborn Sunday morning.

The man, whose name was not released, was riding his ATV in the early morning hours when he lost control and crashed, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He was riding alone and not wearing a helmet.

Deputies received a call at 7:45 a.m. from the man's friend when he became concerned that the ATV driver did not come home. The friend began searching on ATVs with another person to find him. The injured rider was found a short time later in an open field near the railroad tracks off of West Street in Sanborn.

He was non-responsive to both both deputies and EMS personnel. He was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center where he listed in critical condition.

