Man hit by vehicle on Delaware dies

BUFFALO, NY — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1900 block of Delaware Avenue on Monday.

Investigators are still to trying to identify the man, but it appears he's in his 60s, according to Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver.

