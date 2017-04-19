WGRZ
Man gets 50 years to life for sexual assault

WGRZ 2:27 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years to life behind bars for the sexual assault of a young girl, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. 

In February, David Rath of Buffalo pleaded guilty to three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of first-degree attempted rape and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

In May 2015, the DA's office says Rath sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl inside a rental storage unit on Dingens St. in Buffalo. 

In addition to his sentence, the judge issued a restraining order ordering Rath to have no contact with the vicitim through the year 2100. 

 

 

