Man gets 22 years for Falls tourist attack

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The man who robbed and sexually assaulted a Japanese tourist in Niagara Falls will spend the next 22 years in prison.

Robert MacLeod, 44, received his sentence Friday from Niagara County judge Matthew Murphy.

The attack happened Christmas night in 2015. He was found guilty in January after the tourist traveled back from Japan to testify.

"I find that your actions were not born of a moment of desire, but were cold, craven and calculated," the Hon. Matthew Murphy said Friday. "I believe that you were patrolling the area around Niagara Falls like a wolf looking for a lost sheep."

The honorary consul general for Japan, who was at Friday's sentencing, says the victim thanked all of the police and prosecutors who helped bring this case to justice.

