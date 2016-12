NY State Police Provided Photo

TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. -- State Police say a Christmas Eve assault left a victim bleeding after he or she was headbutted in the eye.

Troopers say the incident happened at a home on North Transit Road in the Town of Newfane, where they arrested 52-year-old Glenn Farris of Burt.

He was arraigned in Town of Newfane Court, and released on his own recognizance.