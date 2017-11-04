Man found dead in Batavia motel fire

Crews responded to a report of a fire at Batavia motel. (Photo: Alecia Kaus) (Photo: Deluca, David)

TOWN OF BATAVIA, NY — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal fire in a Batavia motel room.

Deputies responded at 8:57 a.m. Saturday for a report of a fire at Sunset Motel on West Main Street in the Town of Batavia. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Lance Dery, 66, an occupant in the room, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say that a preliminary investigation indicates that Dery was smoking in his bed, which ignited the blankets and mattress.

Authorities are still investigating the incident.

