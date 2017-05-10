Man facing drug charge after striking school bus

Deputies say Donald McGuire, Jr., 36 of Ransomville, drifted across the center line and hit the school bus before hitting a utility pole. (Photo: WGRZ)

WHEATFIELD, NY-- It was a scary morning for some North Tonawanda students when a car sideswiped their school bus in Wheatfield.

The accident happened around 11am Wednesday morning on Nash Road. Deputies say Donald McGuire, Jr., 36 of Ransomville, drifted across the center line and hit the bus before hitting a utility pole.

McGuire was taken to the hospital, as were five high school students on board. No one was seriously hurt.

McGuire is charged with marijuana possession and several traffic counts, and more charges are pending.

