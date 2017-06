Crews look for a body in the Jamestown area. Contributor Photo/Justin Gould (Photo: Contributor Photo/Justin Gould)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Jamestown Police say one man is dead after an accidental drowning Wednesday.

It happened in the Chadakoin River Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the man went down under water and never came back up. His body was then seen floating downriver.

Dive teams found him just after 4 p.m.

The man's name has not yet been released.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV