Man dies while in Buffalo Police custody

The state has been called in to investigate an incident following the death of a person while in Buffalo Police custody. Police say they were called Hoyt Street just before midnight for suspicious activity. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The state has been called in to investigate an incident following the death of a man who was in Buffalo Police custody.

Buffalo Police say they were called Hoyt Street just before midnight for suspicious activity. When they arrived, they encountered a man who police say fled on foot.



Officers were able to catch up to the man and put him in custody. They say officers realized he was in medical distress and removed the handcuffs to render first aid.

An ambulance took the subject to the hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the subject, only saying he is a black male in his 20's.

They say the officers involved are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation, which is customary in these incidents.

No other information is being released at this time, pending an autopsy.

Due to NYS law, the New York State Attorney General's office will also investigate.

