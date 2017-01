File photo (Photo: grafoto/thinkstock, grafoto)

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in the Allegany County Village of Wellsville Friday.

Police say the fire happened at 27 Broad Street. The victim is identified as Victor W. Fiske. Investigators say he lived at that address.

The investigation into how the fire started and how Fiske died is ongoing.

