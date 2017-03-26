Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

TOWN OF HARTLAND -- A man has died from injuries he sustained during an ATV crash last week.

Douglas Baldwin was injured Wednesday on Rose Road in the Town of Hartland in Niagara County. Police say he died while at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

Police continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Mercy Flight, Tri-Town Ambulance, the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company and the Barker Volunteer Fire Company all assisted in responding to the scene.

