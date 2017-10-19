Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY — Town of Tonawanda Police responded to a report of a suspicious person carrying a machete and shotgun Thursday morning.

Several officers responded around 11:36 p.m. to search the area of Willowgrove Court and Ellicott Creek Road.

The officers later detained one man matching the description given by a witness. A BB gun and a machete were located in the area, however, "reports of a shotgun appear to be unfounded at this time" according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, however, there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.

