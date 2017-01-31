Man convicted of child sex abuse gets 25 to life

WGRZ Photo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- A Wilson man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl will spend a long time behind bars.

Alfonso Cutaia was sentenced in Niagara County Court Tuesday by Judge Matthew Murphy to 25 years to life in prison, the maximum sentence he could receive.

A friend of the victim's family said in court Tuesday they all drew strength from the young girl throughout the ordeal.

"It was a broken family and the family was able to draw strength from the victim because she was so...still a fighter and still so strong," the family friend said.

A jury convicted Cutaia of a single count of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was charged with two counts; the second stemming from a separate victim, but the jury acquitted him of that charge.

