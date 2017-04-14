Man charged with trying to smuggle drugs in his buttocks

BUFFALO, NY - Erie County Sheriff's deputies got more than they bargained for following a routine traffic stop overnight in Elma.

The department says a deputy pulled over Tyler Yohe, 27, of Bradford, PA shortly after 1 A.M. at the intersection of Transit Rd. and Seneca St.

A variety of opioid-based prescription meds were found in the car and on Yohe, including Xanax, Lorazepam and Suboxone along with marijuana, a glass pipe and brass knuckles.

Yohe was taken to the Erie County Holding Center to be booked on four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and possession of marijuana.

While he was being processed, jail deputies discovered a crack pipe with residue in Yohe's shoe and nearly 2.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine hidden in his buttocks.

Additional charges were filed against Yohe, including two felony counts of introducing contraband into prison, a felony count of criminal possession of cocaine.

He's being held without bail pending his arraignment in the Town of Elma.

