WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Man charged with training pit bulls to fight

WGRZ 10:44 PM. EST February 07, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man faces a long list of charges after allegedly training dogs to fight each other. 

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Shondel Stephens used his home on Monroe Street as a training facility. 

The SPCA back in August rescued two badly injured pit bulls from the residence. 

Tuesday, Stephens pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories