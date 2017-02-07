Man charged with training pit bulls to fight

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man faces a long list of charges after allegedly training dogs to fight each other.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 49-year-old Shondel Stephens used his home on Monroe Street as a training facility.
The SPCA back in August rescued two badly injured pit bulls from the residence.
Tuesday, Stephens pleaded not guilty to the charges.
