Man charged with slashing woman's neck

Reynaldo Diaz-Ruiz/Batavia Police Dept. Photo

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- A man in Batavia is charged with slashing a woman's neck and attempting to take an officer's weapon, police say.

Batavia police responded at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a home on Wood Street. When they arrived, they saw a woman with a laceration on her neck.

The woman identified the man who caused the laceration as Reynaldo Diaz-Ruiz. Police say after further investigation, they learned Diaz-Ruiz is in the country illegally.

Police tried to take Diaz-Ruiz into custody, but he physically resisted and officers subdued him with a Taser.

After being taken to the Batavia Police Department, Diaz-Ruiz tried to take the weapon of the officer who brought him to the station.

The officer was able to subdue Diaz-Ruiz until other officials arrived to help. Diaz-Ruiz was taken to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia for an evaluation. He was then released into the custody of the Batavia Police Department.

He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is charged with the felonies of first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree attempted robbery, attempted menacing of a police officer, and second-degree attempted escape. He is also charged with the misdemeanors of fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and attempted criminal possession of a firearm, among a list of other charges.

Diaz-Ruiz also faces an immigration detainer.

Mercy Medics, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement of Batavia assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350 or the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370. They can also report online at: http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/report-suspicious-drug-or-criminal-activity

