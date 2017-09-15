WGRZ Graphic (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man has been charged by a federal grand jury in connection with selling the fentanyl that led to the overdose death of a Lockport woman in 2015, acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Friday.

Pablo Lugo III, 22, was charged with distribution of fentanyl causing death. If convicted, the charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.

"The first and most important job of any government is to protect the safety and the rights of its citizens. The first civil right is to be alive.’" Kennedy said in a statement. “Sadly, the consumption of opioids is robbing many individuals of that first and most important civil right — the right to live — at an alarming rate. Today’s indictment is a reminder that this Office will continue to do all that it can to protect the lives and rights of all of our citizens, including those that struggle with addiction.”

The indictment is the result of an ongoing investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

