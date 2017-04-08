Man charged with injuring child, animals

AMITY, N.Y. -- State Police in Amity say an Allegany County man was arrested on multiple charges Friday, including injuring a child and torturing or injuring animals.

Jeremiah W. Krupp, 38, of Canaseraga faces a lengthy list of charges based on his actions in the Town of Burns over a period of time.

Police have not provided details as to Krupp's specific actions.

However, they say these actions led to at least eight charges, including strangulation, menacing, acting in a manner injuring a child under the age of 17, and torturing or injuring animals.

Krupp was arraigned in the Town of Burns Court and sent to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or a $100,000 bond.

