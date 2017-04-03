Man charged with enticement of minor

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A Williamsville man could be facing 10 years behind bars for attempting to lure a minor into meeting and eventually engaging in sexual contact.

Christopher Chase, 49, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal complaint with enticement of a minor.

Chase, under the name “The Dark Father”, began having online relations with the female minor asking her personal questions and asking to exchange cell phone numbers.

According to police, when the victim disclosed with Chase that she was 15-years-old, he continued to contact her and request “naughty photos”.

That is when police action was taken and agents stepped in to set up a meeting with Chase and the female minor.

Agents, along with Homeland Security Investigators, saw Chase’s car pull into the designated meeting place and arrested him on spot.

Police found he was in procession of condoms and sex lubricant.

Chase’s charged carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

