Man charged with DWI, crashing into pole

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- City of Tonawanda Police say they charged a Town of Tonawanda man with driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning after he crashed his pickup truck into a pole on Young Street.

David J. Fuhrman, 28, of Parker Blvd. fled by foot after crashing his vehicle into a pole in front of 190 Young Street in the City of Tonawanda, police say. About 200 feet of skid marks could be seen in the pavement before where Fuhrman hit the pole, police say.

Police found him after the crash in a backyard off Fremont Street, where he was bleeding from the face and neck.

Fuhrman struggled as officers tried to arrest him at about 2:30 a.m. Police say he had to be handcuffed to receive medical treatment and to have his blood drawn to test for alcohol content at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

While they were taking Fuhrman to ECMC, police say he told officers, "I drank a lot of Jack and Cokes."

