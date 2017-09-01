Man charged with DWI, causing serious crash

Photo: Thinkstock (Photo: jerry2313)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has been charged with driving-while-intoxicated and causing a crash that resulted in serious injuries for a driver and passenger, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The incident happened May 13.

Marshawn Levy, 33, is accused of driving with a blood-alcohol-content of 0.12 percent northbound on Bailey Ave at E. Delavan. The DA's office says he struck a car that was stopped in the southbound lane to turn onto E. Delavan, causing severe injuries to the car's driver, Dwight Daniels, 27, of Depew and a passenger, Trevor Jenkins, 25. Jenkins is continuing to receive treatments at the Erie County Medical Center.

Levy pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree vehicular assault and two counts of DWI. His bail was set at $5,000 and he faces a maximum of seven years behind bars if convicted of the charges.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV