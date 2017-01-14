Man charged with crashing into police car

State Police Provided Photo

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. -- After responding to a complaint of a reckless driver, state police say they charged a man with striking a patrol vehicle.

The incident started Monday at 9:12 a.m. when troopers received the complaint from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office of a reckless driver on Military Road in the Town of Niagara.

Troopers found a 2012 Infiniti Q56 stopped on Miller Road with Germaine V. Brown, 37, of Niagara Falls behind the wheel.

As a trooper approached the vehicle, Brown allegedly drove into the police car and damaged it so badly the vehicle was incapable of pursuit.

Another trooper then took over, chasing Brown and ultimately pulling him over near the City of Niagara Falls.

Police then discovered Brown was in a stolen vehicle.

Brown is charged with the felonies of first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree criminal mischief, and the misdemeanor of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Brown was arraigned in the Town of Niagara Court, and then sent to the Niagara County Jail on $10,000 bail.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office and City of Niagara Falls Police Department assisted with the arrest.

(© 2017 WGRZ)