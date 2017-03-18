Man charged with BAC triple legal limit

Michael Lamonte, 46 of Boston N.Y. Police Provided Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Orchard Park Police say a man was charged Friday after driving with a blood alcohol content triple the legal limit.

Police found the man, Michael Lamonte, 46, from Boston, N.Y., around 10:42 p.m. off the road in a van at the Route 20a exit ramp of the Route 219 southbound expressway.

Lamonte failed several field sobriety tests and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). When he was given a breathalyzer test, it showed his BAC to be 0.24 percent, which is triple the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

His charges were then upgraded to felonies as Lamonte was previously convicted of DWI in Erie County in 2011.

After he posted $520 bail, Lamonte was released. He is scheduled to appear in Orchard Park town court March 28.

Orchard Park Police warn they will have extra patrols on duty St. Patrick's Day weekend for drunk driving enforcement through the Erie County STOP DWI program.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV