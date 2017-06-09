Man charged with Attempted Murder in Albion

Wesley Askew Jr. Police Provided Photo (Photo: Police Provided Photo)

ALBION, N.Y. -- A 53-year-old man is listed in critical condition after a fight in the Orleans County village of Albion, Albion Police say.

Police and ambulance officials responded to 175 North Main Street after receiving a report of a physical dispute.

When they arrived, they found the 53-year-old man with severe head injuries. He was first taken to Medina Memorial Hospital by ambulance, then taken by Mercy Flight to Buffalo General Hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.

The man's name is not being released until his family is notified, officials say.

After an investigation, Albion Police determined an acquaintance, Wesley Askew Jr., assaulted the 53-year-old. The two men live at the North Main Street address where the fight happened.

Askew is charged with the felonies of second-degree attempted murder, and first and second-degree assault. He's being held in the Orleans County Jail on $250,000 bail. He's scheduled to return to the Town of Albion Court on June 14 at 9 a.m.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV