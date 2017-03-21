William Marshall Buffalo Police Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Grand Island man is charged in connection to four hit and run incidents in the span of 30 minutes Sunday, police say. The resulting crashes left two people injured.

It began when William Marshall, 51, was seen driving recklessly around 3 p.m. heading south in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street. Police say he was speeding when he struck a vehicle stopped at a red light near that intersection. Marshall then drove on the sidewalk, hitting two sign posts and nearly hitting two pedestrians.

Marshall fled from the scene and was later involved in another hit and run incident at East Ferry and Masten Ave.

Shortly after this incident, police found and arrested Marshall in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Marshall faces the charges of third-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, second-degree Reckless Endangerment, and Reckless Driving.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV