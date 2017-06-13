WGRZ
Man charged for leaving one-year-old alone

WGRZ 12:02 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- A 40-year-old from Batavia will be spending the next six months behind bars for leaving a one-year-old child alone in an apartment last night. 

Batavia Police say Charles Rodriguez left the child alone in an 85-degree apartment. 

Firefighters had to get inside through a window and social services were called to care for the child. 

Rodriguez was also wanted by Batavia Police for a theft at a Dollar General store. 

