Man charged for leaving one-year-old alone

Police lights.

BATAVIA, N.Y. -- A 40-year-old from Batavia will be spending the next six months behind bars for leaving a one-year-old child alone in an apartment last night.

Batavia Police say Charles Rodriguez left the child alone in an 85-degree apartment.

Firefighters had to get inside through a window and social services were called to care for the child.

Rodriguez was also wanted by Batavia Police for a theft at a Dollar General store.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV