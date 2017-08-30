Photo provided by State Police (Photo: Photo provided by State Police)

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. -- An arrest has been made following a hit and run in June that left a Grand Island woman seriously injured, state police say.

Edward J. Kuebler III, 27, of the Town of Tonawanda is charged with hitting Dana Papaj, 53, with his pick-up truck while traveling south on East River Road on June 13 and then fleeing the scene. At the time, Papaj, of Grand Island, was walking her dog.

She was seriously injured and is continuing to recover at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC).

Kuebler faces a felony charge of Leaving the Scene of an Incident Resulting in Serious Physical Injury and if convicted, could spend up to four years in prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office. His arraignment is slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday in Grand Island Town Court.

