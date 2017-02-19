Man Charged After Shotgun Goes Off

Michael McCurry

TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- A City of Tonawanda man faces four felony charges stemming from a disturbance on Dexter Street early Sunday morning during which a shotgun went off.

Police charged Michael P. McCurry, 57, with criminal use of a firearm, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with menacing with a weapon, a misdemeanor.

Police say McCurry was allegedly upset that he was left behind at a motel room on Niagara Falls Boulevard after a night of drinking and had to walk home. McCurry is accused of grabbing a 12-gauge shotgun when he got home and pointing it at the two people who allegedly left him behind.

McCurry allegedly pointed the gun at a man and woman who were in bed and told them to get out of the home. Police say a third person heard the commotion in the bedroom and confronted and pushed McCurry. The shotgun went off, and a round went through the floor and ceiling of the room below. No one was hit by the stray round.

The man and woman were able to get out and call 911.

Police recovered the shotgun which was hidden in the attic. They say there were additional shells in the chamber.

(© 2017 WGRZ)