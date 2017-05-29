Man charged after fatal Allegany County Crash

Photo provided by police (Photo: Photo provided by police)

TOWN OF SCIO, N.Y. -- A Scio man is facing charges after a pedestrian crash turned deadly in Allegany County Monday morning.

Police responded around 12:30 a.m. on County Route 18 in the Town of Scio for reports of someone hit by a vehicle. Investigators say 43-year-old Todd Gardner was driving north on Route 18 when he hit 37-year-old Douglas Brauen of Wellsville.

Brauen was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Troopers at the scene say Gardner was under the influence and took him into custody. He faces charges of manslaughter and DWI.

