Man charged after Buffalo, Evans drug raids

James Carter, 31, of Buffalo. Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies (Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has been charged after Erie County Sheriff Deputies conducted raids in Buffalo and in the Town of Evans Monday morning. Deputies say the raids stemmed from a tip that the suspect was selling drugs to members of the Seneca Nation on the Cattaraugus Reservation.

The raids happened at about 6:30 a.m. In Buffalo, deputies raided an apartment on Perry Street within the Commodore Perry Housing Development. In Evans, a home on Erie Road was raided.

Deputies say they seized 50 grams of heroin, which is about 1,000 doses, one-half ounce of crack cocaine, loose Xanax pills, marijuana, a handgun and about $4,500 from the Buffalo apartment. They did not discover drugs in the Evans raid.

As a result of the raids, three-time convicted drug felon James Carter, 31, of Buffalo was arrested.

His charges include felony counts of criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, misdemeanor counts for criminal possession of a controlled substance, and violations for marijuana possession and prescription drug possession.

Carter was arraigned in Buffalo City Court Monday afternoon. Deputies say he could face additional charges after the handgun seized during the Buffalo raid is analyzed.

Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies (Photo: Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies)





Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies (Photo: Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies)





Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies (Photo: Photo: Erie County Sheriff Deputies)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV