Man caught breaking into a home in Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police say a 26-year-old man was caught breaking into a home Friday.

A neighbor called police after noticing a suspicious person walking up and down a driveway.

When officers arrived, they say the window was propped open and the suspect was found inside a bedroom.

He then jumped out of a window. When police caught him shortly after, they found him with a stolen string of pearls.

The man, Jeffrey Fleischer, has been charged with burglary, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest.

