WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Man caught breaking into a home in Tonawanda

WGRZ 9:40 PM. EST January 14, 2017

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Town of Tonawanda Police say a 26-year-old man was caught breaking into a home Friday. 

A neighbor called police after noticing a suspicious person walking up and down a driveway. 

When officers arrived, they say the window was propped open and the suspect was found inside a bedroom. 

He then jumped out of a window. When police caught him shortly after, they found him with a stolen string of pearls.

The man, Jeffrey Fleischer, has been charged with burglary, petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories