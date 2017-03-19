Man calls out NFTA for late pickup

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- A local assemblyman is calling on the NFTA Metro System to improve its services for those living with disabilities.
Assemblyman Michael Kearns said a wheelchair-bound man, B.J. Stasio, was left out in the cold for more an hour and a half when his Paratransit bus didn't pick him up in West Seneca. It was supposed to pick him up at 4 p.m. at the Southgate Plaza on Union Road in West Seneca.
Stasio was waiting until someone who works at the plaza brought him inside. That person happened to be one of Kearns' legislative staff members.
"I want [the] NFTA to be held accountable as to why they're not providing their service adequately to all people with disabilities," Stasio said. "What happened on Thursday, I hope never happens again. But if it does, I have a feeling we'll be back here again."
Kearns, who has long advocated for people with disabilities, says it is unacceptable, and the NFTA needs to have a better system for communicating with clients.
"And that's very concerning to me as a state legislator as we come down to the last two weeks of session, and we're fighting for more money for the NFTA for Paratransit service," he said.
