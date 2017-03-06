Man arrested for attempted murder

Police provided photo

BATAVIA, N.Y. – City of Batavia Police said Monday Jeremy R. Armstrong, 26, was arrested on a City Court Arrest Warrant for attempted murder in the second degree and criminal use of a firearm in relation to an incident that happened on December 2nd, 2016.

The victim, who knew Armstrong, was shot several times at a close distance and was treated at a local hospital.

Armstrong was staying with family in East Hartford, Connecticut when he was taken into custody. He is currently in custody in Connecticut waiting for an extradition hearing.

The Batavia Police Department would like to thank the East Hartford Police Department and other New York State and State of Connecticut law enforcement for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Eric Hill of the Batavia Police Department at (585)-345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585)-345-6370 or online at http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/report-suspicious-drug-or-criminal-activity.

