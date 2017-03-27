Man Admits To Distributing Lewiston Flyers

LEWISTON, NY - "I have nothing to hide," said Horace Scott Lacy, in identifying himself as the person who recently distributed flyers in this Niagara County village which some, including NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have labeled as racially charged and bigoted.

Originally from Texas, Lacy told WGRZ-TV he moved to Niagara Falls in the past year for work.

One of the flyers claims to show statistics regarding crimes committed by blacks, the other cites the cost of illegal immigration to the country.

Lacy, who is active in the White Lives Matter movement and the Aryan Renaissance Society, was quick to note “nothing in these flyers said anything about hatred, committing any illegal activity, or inciting any violence, etcetera."

Lacy says he chose to distribute literature in Lewiston largely due to its demographic makeup, which the census indicates is more than 98% white, and less than 1% black.

“We’re trying to raise awareness with whites, and Lewiston is a predominately white, upper middle class area," said Lacy. “The people in these areas are typically so comfortable with their creature comforts, that they aren't aware of what's going on, and that's why this area was targeted."

Primarily, Lacy contends that a double standard has emerged in American society, which says that it is “okay for people to say they are proud to be black and to embrace their culture, but that scorn and condemnation awaits white people who might do the same.”

Lacy also contends that while he is admittedly “pro-white” that does not automatically make him “anti-black”.

“Blacks can and do embrace their race and culture…as well they should,” said Lacy. “I embrace a love for my race and culture and wish to preserve it.”

Claiming to speak for all New Yorkers, Governor Cuomo called the flyers repugnant, and directed state police recourses to investigate them.

Lacy called the Governor’s actions a waste of time and resources.

Indeed, the Lewiston village police chief had stated last week that the act of distributing literature is not a crime, and that Lacy's views, and the expression of same, are protected by the U.S. Constitution as much as anyone else’s are.

And though it might be suggested Lacy could be tagged for littering, he didn't expect to be –and according to him was not -- when he voluntarily met with police.

“The penny saver has been thrown into my driveway, as have a church flyer, and a pizza parlor coupon…where are the cries for littering and trespassing charges for these acts? All of these resources are being wasted simply because these flyers were pro-white...we hope to raise people’s awareness to the growing double standards in America today," Lacy said.



