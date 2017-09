Photo: Google (Photo: Deluca, David)

BUFFALO, NY — A 36-year-old Buffalo man has been arrested after striking cars near Hertel Ave. in North Buffalo.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed by Buffalo Police, is accused of striking and damaging 12 parked vehicles overnight on Taft Place.

