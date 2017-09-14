Man accused of burglarizing Newfane home

NEWFANE, NY — A Lockport man is facing charges after he allegedly burglarized a home, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Joshua E. Dietrich, 25, is charged with second-degree burglary and petit larceny. Deputies say Dietrich burglarized a home on Lockport-Olcott Road in July while the elderly resident was in the hospital.
Dietrich was arraigned by Town of Newfane Justice Bruce Barnes. Bail has been set at $5,000.
He is scheduled to reappear on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. in Newfane Town Court.
