Maid of the Mist opens for the season

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- The Maid of the Mist made history Saturday morning as it celebrated its earliest launch.

2 On Your Side was there for the first trip of the season along with die-hard Falls fans.

Among those on the Maid of the Mist today were Christie and John Wood from Chicago who honeymooned at the falls in 1995 and came back for the first time with their three kids.

Captain Rod MacDonald has been in the wheelhouse for 29 years. He says he's taken 75 to 80-thousand trips on the Maid of the Mist.

"They know they're going to get wet, and it's cold, but they still love it. And that's what it's all about. Making a memorable experience," says MacDonald. "My favorite part is the roar of the Falls and the warmness. When the water warms up, it's nice. We get nice and wet. That makes them smile."

"But it's not warm today," commented 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"No, today's very cold. The water is, I think, I believe, is 34 degrees. Yeah, but they're still excited. They forget how cold they are," says MacDonald.

