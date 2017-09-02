Lyndonville vigil remembers murder victim

Megan Dix (Provided photo via Democrat & Chronicle)

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. – The Lyndonville community gathered Saturday night to remember a young woman's life that tragically ended too soon.

Megan Dix, 33, was shot and killed just over a week ago in a Brockport parking lot in a senseless act of random violence.

Around 200 people came out for a candlelight vigil to show their support the for the families of Dix.

In addition to the sudden loss of Dix, the close-knit town also lost another beloved member of its community.

While Dix’s heinous murder made headlines, 60-year-old Lyndonville resident Bill Carpenter died in a motorcycle crash. The mayor said both losses just days apart made it a hard week.

The vigil started at Lyndonville Jr. and Sr. High School, then made its way through a local cemetery and down Main Street. At the end of the walk, the group released balloons.

"The support that our community has provided has been more than anything I think anybody could have ever imagined,” said one family member. “And it's just been so awesome."

"God got two Angels this past week, that's for sure,” said another.

Dix was laid to rest earlier this week.

Her suspected killer, Holly Colino, was indicted by a grand jury Friday; she is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Dix leaves behind a husband and young son. According to the Orleans Hub, she would have turned 34 the same day as the vigil held in her memory.

