LP Ciminelli executives appear in NYC court

BUFFALO,NY-- A trial date has now been set for three LP Ciminelli executives accused in connection with an alleged bid-rigging scheme

The three appeared in a New York City court room Thursday morning. A judge assigned an October trial date.

CEO Louis Ciminelli and two other executives pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with an alleged bid-rigging scheme involving the $750 million Solar City project.

Back in February,a lawyer for the defendants requested that the charges be dropped-- or that the trial be held in Buffalo, not Manhattan.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV