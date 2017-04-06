WGRZ
LP Ciminelli executives appear in NYC court

WGRZ 11:55 AM. EDT April 06, 2017

BUFFALO,NY-- A trial date has now been set for three LP Ciminelli executives accused in connection with an alleged bid-rigging scheme

The three appeared in a New York City court room Thursday morning.  A judge assigned an October trial date. 

CEO Louis Ciminelli and two other executives pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with an alleged bid-rigging scheme involving the $750 million Solar City project.

Back in February,a lawyer for the defendants requested that the charges be dropped-- or that the trial be held in Buffalo, not Manhattan.

 

